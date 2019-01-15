Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Won't be in action Tuesday
Vlasic (undisclosed) will miss another game Tuesday when the Sharks play host to the Penguins, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.
The Sharks have won all five games without Vlasic, which gives them the luxury of not having to rush him back at less than 100 percent. Pickles' offensive production is down -- 11 points in 42 games -- but he's an important minutes eater who brings energy and shot-blocking acumen to the table when healthy.
