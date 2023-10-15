Vlasic (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Avalanche.
Vlasic left the game shortly after the Sharks scored in the first period, and he was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the game during the second intermission. The severity of the defenseman's injury is unknown. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Henry Thrun would likely enter the lineup in a bottom-four role.
