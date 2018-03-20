Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Won't miss any time after scare

Vlasic (neck) will play Tuesday night against the visiting Devils, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

As a testament to his toughness, Vasic will not miss any time after a puck caught him near his throat during Saturday's game against the Canucks. This is huge for the Sharks, as Pickles seems to eat up the minutes like Cap'n Crunch and does an excellent job keeping the puck away from his allied goalies based on 149 blocked shots through 71 games this season. Plus, it gets even better when you consider that the blueliner has a career-high 10 goals and a serviceable 30 points. He'll undoubtedly be an X-factor for Team Teal as it makes a run at its first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.