Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Won't miss any time after scare
Vlasic (neck) will play Tuesday night against the visiting Devils, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
As a testament to his toughness, Vasic will not miss any time after a puck caught him near his throat during Saturday's game against the Canucks. This is huge for the Sharks, as Pickles seems to eat up the minutes like Cap'n Crunch and does an excellent job keeping the puck away from his allied goalies based on 149 blocked shots through 71 games this season. Plus, it gets even better when you consider that the blueliner has a career-high 10 goals and a serviceable 30 points. He'll undoubtedly be an X-factor for Team Teal as it makes a run at its first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Leaves game after puck hits throat•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Records apple against Anaheim•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Stays hot in home loss•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Picks up two points Sunday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...