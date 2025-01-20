Vlasic (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Boston, Sheng Peng of San JoseHockeyNow.com reports.

Vlasic played through an illness Saturday against the Islanders, but he was held out of practice Sunday, and head coach Ryan Warsofsky said that the 37-year-old had lost a lot of weight due to his ailment. Vlasic will be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set, and it's unclear whether he'll be in the mix to return against Nashville on Tuesday. Timothy Liljegren will draw back into the lineup Monday.