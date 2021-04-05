Vlasic (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Bob Boughner said Monday that Vlasic could miss the weekend series against the Kings as well. Vlasic has put up five points through 37 games this seaosn. Either Christian Jaros or Fredrik Claesson will enter the lineup in Vlasic's place.