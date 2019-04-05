Sorensen scored a goal on three shots and supplied two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Sorensen's goal snapped a five-game point drought for the Swedish winger. He's up to 29 points in 79 appearances this season, with 100 shots and 88 hits. He hasn't generated a ton in any one category, but has serviceable totals when viewed altogether, earning Sorensen some fantasy relevance in deeper formats.