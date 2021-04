Sorensen (undisclosed) did not play Tuesday versus the Ducks due to a nagging injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Sorensen was announced as a scratch before puck drop, and this explains why. It doesn't seem like the Swede's injury is too severe, but he's not guaranteed to be ready for Friday's game versus the Kings. Noah Gregor took Sorensen's place on the fourth line Tuesday.