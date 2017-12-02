Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Called up to big club
Sorensen was recalled from the AHL's Barracuda on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) will be out of commission for the next two games, possibly paving the way for Sorensen to see NHL action. The Swede was unleashed for 19 games with the parent club last season, adding one goal and three helpers over 10:49 of average ice time. He's not likely to assume a big enough role to warrant fantasy attention, but Sorensen could surprise since he's known as a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals all the same.
