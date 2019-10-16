Sorensen (upper body) could rejoin the San Jose lineup Wednesday against Carolina, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

An upper-body injury has relegated Sorensen to the press box for the Sharks' last three games, but he took a meaningful step forward Tuesday, when he logged a full practice and skated on the third line alongside Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow. Coach Pete DeBoer said he was encouraged by how Sorensen looked during the workout, but the Sharks will wait and see how the winger feels leading up to the 10:30 p.m. EDT puck drop before deciding on his status for the contest.