Sorensen missed Monday's practice due to a minor hip injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorensen suffered this injury in this past Saturday's preseason loss to the Golden Knights, and the Sharks are taking it easy with him. The 27-year-old winger was a fixture in the bottom six last year, and he flashed success with 17 goals and 30 points in 80 games. Sorensen could be shut down for the remainder of the preseason, but there's currently no reason to think he won't be ready for the season opener versus Vegas on Oct. 2.