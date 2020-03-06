Sorensen picked up an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Sorensen had the primary helper on Joe Thornton's third-period tally. It counts as Sorensen's fifth point in the last five games -- the Swede has struggled at times this year, but he's been solid lately. With 17 points, 75 shots and 52 hits in 63 contests, the 27-year-old winger is best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.