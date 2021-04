Sorensen (undisclosed) produced an assist and 10 PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Sorensen had a helper on Patrick Marleau's go-ahead goal in the first period. After that, it was fight night for Sorensen, who twice dropped the gloves with Andreas Athanasiou, including once at the end of the game. The 29-year-old Sorensen isn't known for his toughness -- he has just 16 PIM in 25 outings after Friday's bouts. He's added five points, 26 shots on net and a minus-3 rating this year.