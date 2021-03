Sorensen notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Sorensen set up Ryan Donato in the second period for the Sharks' lone goal. The 28-year-old Sorensen missed the last eights games -- six while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and two as a healthy scratch. He's mostly seen bottom-six minutes when he plays. The Swede has only three points and 19 shots on net through 16 appearances.