Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Ends goal drought in win
Sorensen scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
The 27-year-old banged home a loose puck for his first tally since Dec. 5, snapping a 25-game goal drought during which he managed only two assists. Sorensen's fourth line placement doesn't afford him much of a fantasy ceiling, but his output has still been disappointing on the heels of last year's career-high 17 goals and 30 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.