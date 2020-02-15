Sorensen scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The 27-year-old banged home a loose puck for his first tally since Dec. 5, snapping a 25-game goal drought during which he managed only two assists. Sorensen's fourth line placement doesn't afford him much of a fantasy ceiling, but his output has still been disappointing on the heels of last year's career-high 17 goals and 30 points.