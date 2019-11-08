Sorensen scored a goal on three shots and added a helper in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.

Sorensen hadn't recorded a point in seven games entering Thursday, but he picked up an assist on Logan Couture's goal 52 seconds into the game. Sorensen then added his third goal of the year at 16:40 of the first period. The Swedish winger has five points, 16 PIM and 20 shots in 14 games this year. He posted 30 points in 80 games last year, but a slow start to 2019-20 will make that a difficult mark to match.