Sorensen potted a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Sorensen has five points (four goals and an assist) in his last three games. For the season, the Swedish winger has 15 goals and 25 points, which count for career bests in both categories. He continues to be a solid third-line player, and may be worth a DFS play when the Blues visit Saturday.