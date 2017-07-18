Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Garners two-year contract extension
Sorensen settled on a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday.
The Swedish flanker was drafted in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He didn't take his talents to North America until this past season -- when he fashioned four points in 19 games with the Sharks and 17 goals and assists apiece for their minor-league affiliate -- but with a new deal in place, Sorensen will compete for a starting role in training camp; a glaring hole on the left wing has been exposed with the departure of long-time Shark Patrick Marleau.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...