Sorensen settled on a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday.

The Swedish flanker was drafted in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He didn't take his talents to North America until this past season -- when he fashioned four points in 19 games with the Sharks and 17 goals and assists apiece for their minor-league affiliate -- but with a new deal in place, Sorensen will compete for a starting role in training camp; a glaring hole on the left wing has been exposed with the departure of long-time Shark Patrick Marleau.