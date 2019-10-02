Sorensen (hip) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Vegas, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Sorensen was dealing with a minor hip injury towards the end of training camp, but he was never in danger of missing the Sharks' regular-season opener. The 27-year-old Swede, who totaled 17 goals and 30 points in 80 games last campaign, will skate with Joe Thornton and Kevin Labanc on San Jose's third line against the Golden Knights.