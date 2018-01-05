Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Headed back to AHL
Sorensen was returned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Sorensen's contributions have been relatively minimal during his 13-game stint with the Sharks, totaling points (all goals) over that span. He frequently floats between the two rosters, and there is a chance he returns to the Sharks later in the season, but the winger remains off the vast majority of fantasy radars.
