Sorensen was returned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Sorensen's contributions have been relatively minimal during his 13-game stint with the Sharks, totaling points (all goals) over that span. He frequently floats between the two rosters, and there is a chance he returns to the Sharks later in the season, but the winger remains off the vast majority of fantasy radars.

