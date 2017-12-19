Sorensen was sent back to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorensen joined the Sharks in early December and has drawn into seven straight games for the club. While the first five weren't very fruitful, the winger notched two goals in his last two contests with the team. Now that Joonas Donskoi is healthy and the team has the returns of Logan Couture (head) and Barclay Goodrow (lower body) on the horizon, Sorensen will rejoin the AHL squad and await another recall from the bigs.