Sorensen was promoted from AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It's not much of a surprise that Sorensen's stay in the minors lasted less than 24 hours. After all, he's posted goals in back-to-back games, and the Sharks share a rink with the top development affiliate. It's a stretch to roster a player who only averages 10:19 of ice time, but Sorensen is heating up and could make for a decent streamer in deep leagues.