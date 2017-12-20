Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Heads back to NHL
Sorensen was promoted from AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
It's not much of a surprise that Sorensen's stay in the minors lasted less than 24 hours. After all, he's posted goals in back-to-back games, and the Sharks share a rink with the top development affiliate. It's a stretch to roster a player who only averages 10:19 of ice time, but Sorensen is heating up and could make for a decent streamer in deep leagues.
More News
-
Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Headed back to AHL•
-
Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Called up to big club•
-
Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Garners two-year contract extension•
-
Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Sent down to minors•
-
Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Skating on third line in St. Paul•
-
Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Recalled by big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...