Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Healthy scratch Saturday
Sorensen will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bob Boughner expressed he wanted more "relentless" play from Sorensen, and hopefully this stint in the press box will send a message. Sorensen has one point over the last 19 games, and he fired just 21 shots on net in that stretch.
