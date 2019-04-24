Sorensen provided an assist, three shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Sorensen dished a pass to Erik Karlsson, who then fed Barclay Goodrow for the series-clinching goal. Sorensen had only two helpers in the series, along with 21 hits in seven games. He registered 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 80 contests in the regular season.