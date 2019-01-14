Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Inks new deal with Sharks
Sorensen signed a two-year extension with San Jose on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The new deal carries an annual cap hit of $1.5 million and locks up the 26-year-old Swede through the 2020-21 season. So far in 2018-19, Sorensen has posted 15 points in 47 games and is coming off a season-high 16:20 of ice time in San Jose's last game. Clearly impressed with Sorensen's play to this point in the season, San Jose's front office staff felt the time was right to reward him with this extension.
