Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Leaves after taking puck to face
Sorensen (face) exited Saturday's game, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Sorensen had a puck deflect up into his face, leaving the winger feeling bad enough to necessitate leaving the ice surface. With the team in action again Sunday versus the Red Wings, expect San Jose to update Sorensen's status following Saturday's contest.
