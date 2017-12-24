Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Nets game winner Saturday
Sorensen scored the game-winning goal Saturday against the Kings.
Sorensen has only appeared in nine games this season, but he's managed three goals. He isn't seeing much ice time on the fourth line, however, so exhibit caution before taking a chance on him. He could be sent back to the AHL at a moments notice and doesn't offer much fantasy value right now. He does have the ability to create offense, so if he does stick around, Sorensen could be worth monitoring in deeper formats.
