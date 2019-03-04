Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Notches go-ahead goal
Sorensen scored the game-winning goal in a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Sorensen has three goals in his last two games for the Sharks. He's enjoying the best season of his career, with 14 goals and 23 points in 64 games. The 26-year-old winger has carved out a role on the third line and done well with it this season, but doesn't do enough in other categories (77 shots, 68 hits) to justify fantasy attention outside of deep formats.
