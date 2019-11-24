Play

Sorensen scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Sorensen scored at 6:38 of the second period, only for Casey Cizikas to tie the game 27 seconds later. Sorensen is up to four goals and seven points in 21 contests this year. The Swede has added 25 hits and 27 shots on goal.

