Sorensen notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.
Sorensen set up Matt Nieto for the opening goal at 12:50 of the first period. The assist was just the second point of the year in nine games for Sorensen. The Swede has added 12 shots on goal and four PIM in a fourth-line role.
