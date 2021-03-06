Sorensen was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sorensen has been a healthy scratch for five of the last seven games, so this doesn't affect the Sharks much. The 5-foot-11 winger has two points and a minus-4 rating through 15 games this season.
