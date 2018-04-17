Sorensen scored in the second period and added an assist on Eric Fehr's 10 minutes after, lifting his team to an 8-1 pounding of Anaheim.

With two goals in two playoff games, it appears Sorensen has made the adjustments needed to the NHL level and become a contributor. The ice time is a worry, but he's worth a flyer at this point if you have space for a cheaper play.

