Sorensen scored twice on three shots in a 4-3 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 26-year-old was really struggling coming into the night, so it was great to see him get on the scorer's sheet. He had no goals and two assists with only four shots on net over eight games prior to Friday. Still, the 26-year-old has played well in his first significant NHL action during 2018-19. He has 13 goals and 22 points in 63 games this season.