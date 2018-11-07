Sorensen scored a goal and three points with a plus-4 rating in a 4-3 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was struggling to make an impact before Tuesday, so his explosion against the Wild is a sight for sore eyes. He only had one point in the nine games prior to Tuesday, but with this performance, he's doubled his point total. Sorensen has two goals and six points in 15 games.