Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Posts two helpers in win
Sorensen recorded a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Sorensen helped out on tallies by Timo Meier and Joel Kellman in the second period of Saturday's game. The 27-year-old Sorensen is up to 16 points, 73 shots, 49 hits and a minus-9 rating through 61 contests. He's picked up four points during a three-game point streak, but offense can be sporadic for the Sharks' depth forwards.
