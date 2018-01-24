Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Promoted to top level
Sorensen was called up from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
This is basically just a trip down the hall for Sorensen, as the Sharks have the luxury of sharing the Shark Tank with their minor-league affiliate. The Swede is getting a closer look in the wake of an injury to veteran Joe Thornton, who's ailing right knee is expected to shelve him for multiple weeks, Sorensen has managed three goals on only 10 shots in the NHL this campaign, and while that's not a sustainable conversion rate, the second-year winger's confidence must be brimming in the infancy of his career.
