Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Pushed down to AHL
Sorensen was loaned to AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Prior to the demotion, the Swede had appeared in the last 15 games for the Sharks, notching three goals on just 10 shots during the span. Sorensen has lit up the AHL the last two seasons combing for 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games, and if he keeps up similar production, he might not have a long stint in the minors.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...