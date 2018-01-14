Sorensen was loaned to AHL San Jose on Sunday.

Prior to the demotion, the Swede had appeared in the last 15 games for the Sharks, notching three goals on just 10 shots during the span. Sorensen has lit up the AHL the last two seasons combing for 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games, and if he keeps up similar production, he might not have a long stint in the minors.