Sorensen posted a hit, a shot on goal and a blocked shot while skating 10:52 in a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Sorensen couldn't do much in his return from an upper-body injury, but Evander Kane's hat trick led the Sharks to a big win. The 27-year-old Swede has a goal and 14 PIM through four appearances this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories