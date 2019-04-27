Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Rakes in two helpers
Sorensen provided two assists, two shots and plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.
Sorensen matched his point production from the first round in a single game in the second round. He's also contributed 21 hits over eight games in the postseason. The Swedish winger may be worth a look in deeper formats, but shouldn't be relied on for consistent production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...