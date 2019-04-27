Sorensen provided two assists, two shots and plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Sorensen matched his point production from the first round in a single game in the second round. He's also contributed 21 hits over eight games in the postseason. The Swedish winger may be worth a look in deeper formats, but shouldn't be relied on for consistent production.

