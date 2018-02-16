Sorensen was called up to the NHL and is in the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 18 games at the NHL level, pocketing three goals and registering a minus-5 rating. Sorenson is simply a depth forward at this point while the team is dealing with some injuries. He's not worth a roster spot in most fantasy formats.

