Sorensen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Sorensen fought off a defender and banged home a rebound late in the second period to pull the Sharks even. It was the first point of the season for Sorensen, who had generated just three shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in the first three games of the season. The 28-year-old had seven goals and 18 points in 66 games last season and isn't on the fantasy radar.