Sorensen opened the scoring and helped his team clinch its playoff series with a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Sorensen had just five goals in 32 games in the regular season, but in four playoff games, he has three goals and four points, providing nearly 20 percent of his team's playoff goals so far. The question is whether his hot streak is because he's stepped his game up or because the opponent was Anaheim. His performance in Game 1 against Vegas should help decide if this was a fluke or if Sorensen can be trusted long-term.