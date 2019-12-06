Sorensen collected his fifth goal of the season during Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Sorensen is up to nine points in 27 games this season, putting him on pace to finish with approximately the same point total as he did a year ago. In 2018-19, the Swede collected 30 points in 80 games. His four shots on net versus Carolina tied his season high. Sorensen's fantasy value remains quite low in 2019-20, and he isn't worth owning outside of deeper formats.