Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Scoring binge continues
Sorensen potted a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Jets.
With Wednesday's outburst, Sorensen has now collected seven points -- five goals and two assists -- over his last six games. Although his introduction to the top level was later than many, Sorensen has really clicked in his third year with the Sharks. He's unlikely to become a point machine, but Sorensen is certainly a serviceable bottom-six winger.
