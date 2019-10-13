Sorensen (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's home game against the Flames.

Sorensen has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, and it's still unclear with what sort of injury he's dealing with. In any event, Melker Karlsson and Lukas Radil will draw into the lineup on the fourth line for the game. Sorensen's next chance to suit up is Wednesday against the Hurricanes.