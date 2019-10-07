Sorensen (undisclosed) worked on the third line during Monday's practice, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sorensen left Saturday's game against the Ducks and didn't after colliding into the boards. His participation in practice is a positive sign for his chances of playing in Tuesday's road matchup versus the Predators. Through three games, Sorensen has a goal, a minus-2 rating and 14 PIM.