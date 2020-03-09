Play

Sorensen recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Sorensen had the lone assist on Melker Karlsson's tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Sorensen has racked up a goal and five helpers in his last seven games. That puts the Swede at 18 points, 78 shots on net and 55 hits in 65 outings this year.

