Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Slides assist Sunday
Sorensen recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Sorensen had the lone assist on Melker Karlsson's tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Sorensen has racked up a goal and five helpers in his last seven games. That puts the Swede at 18 points, 78 shots on net and 55 hits in 65 outings this year.
