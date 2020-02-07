Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Slings helper
Sorensen produced an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
The winger has been a rare sight on the scoresheet -- the helper was Sorensen's third point in 26 games since the start of December. The 27-year-old has just 11 points, 60 shots and 20 PIM through 51 contests this season. Given his current ice-cold run, he's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.
