Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Still held out
Sorensen (face) will not suit up in Tuesday's road contest against Boston, Paul Gackle of the Sharks official site reports.
The 26-year-old is still feeling the effects from taking a puck to the face in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets. A concussion is always a possibility when the head or face is involved, but there have been no reports of anything serious. Lukas Radil should stay in the lineup as long as Sorensen is sidelined.
