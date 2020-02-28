Sorensen netted a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Sorensen finished off a two-on-one with Joel Kellman for the second-period tally. With points in consecutive games, Sorensen is up to 14 through 60 contests this year. He's added 70 shots, 47 hits and 26 PIM in a bottom-six role.