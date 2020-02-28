Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Strikes for shorthanded goal
Sorensen netted a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
Sorensen finished off a two-on-one with Joel Kellman for the second-period tally. With points in consecutive games, Sorensen is up to 14 through 60 contests this year. He's added 70 shots, 47 hits and 26 PIM in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.