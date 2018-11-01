Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Struggling to make an impact
Playing exclusively with the big club, Sorensen has three points through 12 games to begin 2018-19.
A season ago, the Swede tallied just seven points in 32 NHL contests. Sorensen rarely finds himself on the scoresheet and shouldn't be counted upon unless a favorable matchup dictates otherwise (and even still, we'd highly recommend looking elsewhere).
